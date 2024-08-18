Geen categorie Island Council of Bonaire meets Secretary of State Zsolt Szabó Redactie 18-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The members of the Island Council together with State Secretary Szabó during their meeting at the Flamingo Beach Hotel. Photo: Island Council.

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, the Island Council held an informal meeting with the new Secretary of State for Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabó (PVV).

During the meeting, the Secretary of State shared how his trip to Bonaire and the other islands had gone, the impressions he had gathered, and his key priorities for his Kingdom Relations portfolio.

At the Secretary of State’s invitation, the council members highlighted the points and developments they wished to bring to his attention.

The council members expressed their gratitude to the Secretary of State for choosing to visit and arrange a meeting with the Island Council so early in his term.

Pleasant and Relaxed

According to the council members, the meeting with Szabó was pleasant and relaxed. They also looked forward to a good working relationship with the Secretary of State.

On Friday afternoon, the Executive Council also expressed its satisfaction with the meeting of Szabó. “We exchanged thoughts about the island’s priorities, and we largely agree,” said Deputy Clark Abraham.

