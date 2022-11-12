Island Council Statia sends complaint to DNB about problems with switch to MCB

ORANJESTAD – The Island Council of St. Eustatius sent a letter to De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) on Friday to draw attention to the problems many on the island are experiencing when switching from the Windward Island Bank (WIB) to the MCB Bonaire.

“On behalf of concerned members of the Island Council of St. Eustatius and its chairperson, Mrs. Alida Francis, I approach you with the following point. Last month, the WIB bank on St. Eustatius transferred to the MCB bank. This transition has led to many problems on the island and many institutions and especially private individuals had little or no access to their own money or were able to transfer money. The ATMs on the island also did not work or hardly worked,” according to the letter signed by interim registrar Hans Andeweg.

Regulator

Andweg also mentions the fact that the consequences for the inhabitants are great, the problems are not over yet. “On behalf of the aforementioned persons, I am therefore addressing the Dutch Central Bank as regulator of banking sector in the Caribbean to investigate the problems at the MCB bank”, according to the letter addressed to Mr. Voormeulen of DNB.