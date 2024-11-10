St. Eustatius
Island Council tours development projects on St. Eustatius
10-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- Last week members of the Statia Island Council joined Commissioners and the Programme Secretary PPMO on an insightful tour of the various ongoing government projects.
The tour offered a close look at infrastructure developments and community initiatives underway, highlighting the dedication and effort driving these projects.
The Council members said they were appreciative of the fact that they were able to witness firsthand the progress being with various proyects on the island, important to the development of St. Eustatius.
0
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Island Council tours development projects on St. Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Fire at Morotin landfill Bonaire under control
-
Bonaire
Bonaire authorities suspect arson in mysterious landfill Fires
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Island Council tours development projects on St. Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Fire at Morotin landfill Bonaire under control
-
Bonaire
Bonaire authorities suspect arson in mysterious landfill Fires
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end