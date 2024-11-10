St. Eustatius Island Council tours development projects on St. Eustatius Redactie 10-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Council members received information at each of the projects visited. Photo: Island Council St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Last week members of the Statia Island Council joined Commissioners and the Programme Secretary PPMO on an insightful tour of the various ongoing government projects.

The tour offered a close look at infrastructure developments and community initiatives underway, highlighting the dedication and effort driving these projects.

The Council members said they were appreciative of the fact that they were able to witness firsthand the progress being with various proyects on the island, important to the development of St. Eustatius.

