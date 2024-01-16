Island Councils and Executive Councils of the BES Islands meet for consultation

PHILIPSBURG- The island councils and executive councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba will meet for the next three days on Sint Maarten to discuss, among others, the proposed changes to the Public Entities (WolBES) and Public Entities Finances (FinBES) Laws.

Before the meetings with colleagues from Sint Eustatius and Saba, the executive council and island council of Bonaire held a preliminary discussion.

There has been ongoing discussion with The Hague for some time regarding proposed changes that regulate the administration of the Public Bodies. The three BES islands are trying to coordinate as much as possible to present a united front against The Hague, especially concerning changes that may be considered (un)desirable.