The Netherlands Island Councils BES-islands visit KNMI in The Netherlands 22-06-2024

The councillors listen to a presentation by KNMI. Photo: Island Council Bonaire

The Island Councils of Bonaire, Statia, and Saba visited the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

The visit was intended to gain a better understanding of the institute and to see up close how they obtain weather information for the islands.

An informative meeting aimed at increasing the knowledge of the members of the Island Councils.