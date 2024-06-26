The Netherlands Island Councils meet during BES Summit in The Hague Redactie 26-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE HAGUE – On June 24, representatives from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba gathered at the VNG building in The Hague for the annual BES Summit. During this meeting, key issues were discussed, and cooperation between the islands was strengthened.

A debriefing on the results of the work conference held from March 4 to 6, 2024, provided valuable insights and laid the foundation for future collaborative initiatives.

A significant portion of the agenda was dedicated to discussing a joint letter to the Minister of Finance regarding new tax laws. It was unanimously agreed that legal experts in tax law would draft this letter on behalf of the Island Councils.

Round Table Meeting

The summit also focused on enhancing cooperation between Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, emphasizing shared goals and mutual responsibilities. After a round table meeting, where participants engaged in candid discussions, the summit was concluded.