Bonaire Island decorated in national colors as Bonaire prepares for Dia di Boneiru Redactie 10-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The bright looking decorations are made of sustainable material. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK- As “Dia di Boneiru”, celebrated on the 6th of September approaches, the Public Entity of Bonaire (PEB) has begun decorating the island in preparation for this important celebration. To enhance our national pride, the Bonairean flag, made from sustainable materials, is being hosted at various locations, including roundabouts and Kaya Grandi.

The decorations, along with the slogan “A Clean Bonaire: Our Duty, Our Pride,” aim to strengthen our sense of pride on our island. At the same time, they create a warm welcome for all our visitors during the Dia di Boneiru festivities.

The Public Entity of Bonaire invites all residents and visitors to enjoy the decorations and to show proper respect for our Bonairean flag, so that everyone can feel the unity it symbolizes.

8