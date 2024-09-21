Bonaire
Island Governor Bonaire visits prison
21-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Friday, the JICN prison on Bonaire received Governor Soliano for a tour of the facility.
The visit provided the governor with the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the JICN’s operations and the role the facility plays in ensuring community safety. Additionally, this visit strengthens the collaboration between the local government and the JICN.
The governor emphasized the importance of a well-functioning facility for the Bonairean society.
