Bonaire Island Governor Bonaire visits prison 21-09-2024

Island Governor Soliano together with representatives of JICN. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, the JICN prison on Bonaire received Governor Soliano for a tour of the facility.

The visit provided the governor with the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the JICN’s operations and the role the facility plays in ensuring community safety. Additionally, this visit strengthens the collaboration between the local government and the JICN.

The governor emphasized the importance of a well-functioning facility for the Bonairean society.

