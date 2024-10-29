Government Island Governor John Soliano receives first healthcare card in Bonaire Redactie 29-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd



KRALENDIJK- The first healthcare card on Bonaire has been presented to Governor John Soliano at Jong Bonaire.

This card replaces the paper insurance certificate and can be used at healthcare providers in Bonaire as well as for urgent medical emergencies abroad. JICN notes that the healthcare card is not a travel insurance.

Staff from Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) will be present at Jong Bonaire until 30 November to distribute healthcare cards. Residents of Bonaire who have been insured with ZJCN for at least two years are invited to collect their healthcare card according to an age-based schedule. Residents can check their collection date here: www.rijksdienstcn.com.

