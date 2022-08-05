Island Governor Rijna congratulates ‘young professionals’ for participating in the European Youth Program

KRALENDIJK– Terrence Janssen and Michélin Padmore will represent Bonaire next year in the youth network of the Overseas Countries and Territories (LGO), an initiative of the Directorate General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) of the European Commission.

The aim of this initiative is, among other things, to connect young people from different islands with each other, the EU institutions and decision-makers and to create a deeper understanding of what the European Union (EU) can do for the islands. In addition, this network also ensures that the young people can exchange information and gain experience in international cooperation.

The network consists of 25 young people from the different islands. They will go through a program and will also travel several times to the headquarters of the EU in Brussels. Through the combined efforts of, among others, the TOP program and the international desk within the Cabinet of the Lieutenant Governor, Bonaire has succeeded in getting two young people into this program for the first time.

Pleased

“I am pleased that two ambitious young people from Bonaire have been included in the program. I personally spoke with them and discussed, among other things, how they can also share their experiences on Bonaire, in order to inspire other young islanders. My heartfelt congratulations go out to these two young professionals,” said Lieutenant Governor Rijna.