THE HAGUE- During a working visit to The Hague, Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna at the Ministry of Justice and Security held consultations with Ms Monique Commelin, recently appointed Director of Police Policy and Task Performance, also Deputy Director-General of Police and Security Regions, and Marco Haas, Program Manager International and Caribbean Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and Security.
The discussion discussed, among other things, the development of both the Fire Brigade and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, the maritime hub that will be opened on Bonaire later this year and the Regional Information and Expertise Center (RIEC) to be set up for the benefit of the Caribbean Netherlands.
Pleased
Lieutenant Governor Rijna applauds the arrival of both facilities because they make an important contribution to increasing the security of Bonaire.
Also read:
- Volunteers remove fishing lines and other debris on during Clean-up Dive on Bonaire
- Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Saba
- Saba eases testing requirements
- DUO is revisiting the Caribbean area
- Caribbean Netherlands tourism partially recovered in 2021
- Vacancy Sous Chef Bonaire
- Vacancy Waiter / Waitress or Sommelier Bonaire ￼
- Island Governor Rijna discusses Bonaire’s safety with partners in the Netherlands
- CDA Statia holds first General Member Meeting
- Gasoline Price increases to nearly 1.60 per litre on St. Eustatius
- Ministry of Economic Affairs studies a solution for a sharp increase in Chamber of Commerce fees
- Ten-day Security Training at Bonaire International Training wrapped up
- Bonaire has relatively few pharmacies for the number of residents
- Linkels & Partners visit St. Eustatius and Saba for SZW Customer Perception Survey
- St. Eustatius now has a Child Helpline