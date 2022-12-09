Island Governor Rijna receives airmobile infantrymen

KRALENDIJK- Major Arthur Duursma and captain Martijn Huis in ’t Veld of the A-JAVA company 12 Infbat LMB have recently paid a courtesy visit to Island Governor Edison Rijna.

During the visit they informed the lieutenant governor about the military exercises and the volunteer work at the mangrove area during their stay on our island.

Governor Rijna also pinned the coat of arms of Bonaire to Captain Huis in ’t Veld on behalf of the island government. This as a token of appreciation for the friendly ties with the company.