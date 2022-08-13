Island Governor Rijna receives annual report of the Joint Court of Justice

KRALENDIJK- The Joint Court of Justice recently presented the annual report to the Island Governor of Bonaire, Edison Rijna.

The theme for this year is ‘Retrospectus pro futuro’; looking back for the future. The annual report including annual accounts are also available in digital form. Readers can scan the QR code via a phone or tablet to read the documents.

Lieutenant Governor Rijna was very impressed by this fact. “In the digital age we live in, it is increasingly important to keep up with the times. In addition, this solution is also much better for the environment.”