13 augustus 2022 17:49 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

Island Governor Rijna receives annual report of the Joint Court of Justice

19

KRALENDIJK- The Joint Court of Justice recently presented the annual report to the Island Governor of Bonaire, Edison Rijna.

The theme for this year is ‘Retrospectus pro futuro’; looking back for the future. The annual report including annual accounts are also available in digital form. Readers can scan the QR code via a phone or tablet to read the documents.

Lieutenant Governor Rijna was very impressed by this fact. “In the digital age we live in, it is increasingly important to keep up with the times. In addition, this solution is also much better for the environment.”

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!