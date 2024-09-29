Geen categorie
Island Governor Soliana visits various organizations on Bonaire
29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Last week, Governor John Soliana paid a visit to several organizations on the island.
The governor’s visits included stops at Stinapa, the Caribbean Netherlands Judicial Institutions (JICN), the Tax Office, Flamingo Airport, and the Managing Board of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB).
According to a spokesperson for Governor Soliana, the visits are important not only for introductions but also to foster good collaboration with the organizations and institutions that, together with the citizens and government, form the community.
3
Meer Geen categorie
-
Geen categorie
Island Governor Soliana visits various organizations on Bonaire
-
Geen categorie
Saba secures additional funding for hurricane-resistant harbor
-
Geen categorie
GVP School Recognizes All for 1 as Union Representing Employees
-
Geen categorie
KPCN executes another planned traffic check in Saba
-
Geen categorie
James Kroon sworn in as member of the Island Council of Bonaire
-
Geen categorie
Open Day Breast- and Cervical Cancer Screening at Hospital Bonaire
-
Geen categorie
Preventing fire from short circuits
-
Geen categorie
Consumer Foundation Bonaire concerned about significant increase in grocery prices
More News
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires
-
Bonaire
Bonaire reflects on National Tap Water Day
-
Bonaire
Professionals from the judicial and care sectors follow ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Information evening held by RDI, Douane CN, and Chamber of Commerce Bonaire
-
News
Support for children with intensive care needs again available