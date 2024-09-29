Geen categorie Island Governor Soliana visits various organizations on Bonaire Redactie 29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Soliano seen here during his visit to the Managing Board of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB). Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – Last week, Governor John Soliana paid a visit to several organizations on the island.

The governor’s visits included stops at Stinapa, the Caribbean Netherlands Judicial Institutions (JICN), the Tax Office, Flamingo Airport, and the Managing Board of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB).

According to a spokesperson for Governor Soliana, the visits are important not only for introductions but also to foster good collaboration with the organizations and institutions that, together with the citizens and government, form the community.

