Government Island Governor Soliano Visits IND Office Bonaire

Soliano met with various persons during his visit to IND

KRALENDIJK – The Governor of Bonaire, Mr. John Soliano, paid a working visit to the IND (Immigration and Naturalization Service) on November 28, 2024. During this visit, he was given a tour to become acquainted with the activities and challenges of the IND on the island.

Simultaneously, Edwin Koop, Deputy Director-General of the IND, and René Roodzant, the new Director of Regular Residence & Dutch Citizenship at the IND, were on a working visit from the Netherlands. This visit also marked a smooth transition, as Edwin Koop introduced René Roodzant to the IND Caribbean Netherlands team.

During the visit, the Governor, Edwin Koop, René Roodzant, and Ginette Albersen-Gips, head of IND Caribbean Netherlands, held discussions about the role, efforts, and challenges of the IND in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The visit provided a valuable introduction and laid the foundation for even better cooperation between the involved parties.

