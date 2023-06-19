Island Registrar informs media about European work visit Bonaire Island Council

KRALENDIJK – Arjen de Wolff, Island Registrar of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), has issued a press release on Sunday providing an overview of all the activities undertaken by the delegation during their recent work visit to Europe.

“These visits generally aim to strengthen relationships and influence existing or forthcoming legislation in order to serve the interests of Bonaire through future laws and regulations,” says De Wolff.

As usual, the Island Council plans a work visit to the Netherlands every June. During this month, the annual congress of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) takes place, which is an important partner for the public governance of Bonaire, providing technical support, advice, and policy influence.

Themes

The work visit each year focuses on one or more themes that are of great relevance for the current or upcoming discussions and decision-making of the Island Council. Therefore, the work visit includes not only participation in the VNG congress but also engagements with political and administrative entities in The Hague. Additionally, the work visit incorporates activities to enhance the knowledge of the Island Council. This year, a visit to the Åland Islands was part of the work visit.

This year, the following themes were particularly emphasized: poverty and the legally mandated social minimum; education systems; announced changes to the Public Bodies of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba Act (WolBES) and the Public Finances of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba Act (FinBES) by the State Secretary of Kingdom Relations; waste management, climate adaptation, energy transition, and circular economy.

The work visit covers a range of different topical subjects and involves various meetings and gatherings in which the Island Council participates in different combinations. The different factions and the Island Registrar also take the opportunity to organize specific meetings and encounters relevant to their respective interests.

Other visits

The delegation of council members from Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius held a meeting with Professor Hoogers, a specialist in constitutional law and author of the report “Het Koninkrijk Tegen Het Licht” published in 2019 upon request of the House of Representatives.

Discussions also took place regarding various models for autonomous governance within the same national constitution, such as in the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and some other regions with a certain degree of self-governance, as seen in the relationships between the French Republic, the United Kingdom, and their overseas territories.

A delegation from the Island Government visited a modern and innovative waste processing facility in Breda, with a focus on improving efficiency and waste management on Bonaire.

Staff members of the Clerk’s office participated in a study program and visited clerks’ offices in Groningen and The Hague to gain knowledge about the operations and processes of a larger clerk’s office.

The work visit officially concluded on June 18, 2023.