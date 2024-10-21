Geen categorie Islands gain support from more Dutch parties in opposition to BES 2025 tax plan Redactie 21-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Jaap Rutger Kos giving his presentation to the Bonaire Island Council. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK/THE HAGUE – The BES 2025 Tax Plan from the Dutch government has sparked a flood of critical questions from the House of Representatives. The plan includes several controversial tax increases that threaten to affect low- and middle-income earners.

The GroenLinks-PvdA, ChristenUnie, D66, and NSC factions have frequently referred to the joint letter of July 30, 2024, which outlined the objections of the island governments, island councils, and electoral college of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. To the disappointment of the islands, the government has largely ignored these objections. The VVD and SGP also raised questions about the plan.

According to Tax Lawyer and member of the Electoral College, Jaap Rutger Kos, behind the scenes, signals of willingness from parliamentary factions have emerged, indicating that intervention in the legislative process may be possible to address the islands’ concerns.

Kos says he is advocating for a solution to protect Caribbean Dutch employees, pensioners, benefit recipients, and entrepreneurs who are at risk of being negatively affected by the proposed measures.

“In recent weeks, I’ve been in regular contact with the three factions that received the most votes in Bonaire during the 2023 parliamentary elections: GroenLinks-PvdA, ChristenUnie, and D66. I’ve noticed a genuine willingness from these parties to advocate for the Caribbean Netherlands. To support the process technically, I’ve developed an alternative plan that provides additional support for low-income taxpayers and addresses the islands’ objections to the tax increases.”

Kos also sees other viable solutions, such as scrapping or at least postponing the entire plan until a thorough study has been conducted.

“It’s essential that a majority of at least 76 of the 150 parliamentary seats is secured to amend the tax plan in the right direction, to prevent poorly conceived fiscal measures from impacting households that cannot bear the burden or causing harm to the economy,” Kos said.

Objections

One key objection from the islands is that the proposed tax hikes are insufficiently substantiated, and no calculations have been made regarding the impact on household purchasing power. The government has acknowledged this point in its response, but has yet to revise the plan.

