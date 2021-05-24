Jaanchie’s at Westpunt is in danger of going bankrupt















Willemstad – A Curaçaoan from Rotterdam has started a Gofundme to save the oldest restaurant in Curaçao from extinction. 50,000 euros is the target amount. Restaurant Jaanchie’s on Westpunt is dangling on the brink of bankruptcy due to the covid crisis. The 72-year-old owner Jan Christiaan runs the business alone and says he is not entitled to government regulations. The famous restaurant at Westpunt has existed for 85 years and was founded in 1936.

The person who organizes it is Jordan Pietersz MacDonald: +31 6 84 94 24 04 https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-save-jaanchies-restaurant.







