Bonaire
Jacqueline Harewood sworn in as new Island Registrar of Island Council Bonaire
06-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – During the Island Council meeting on September 3, 2024, Jacqueline Harewood was officially sworn in as the new Island Registrar (griffier) of the Island Council.
After a long and intensive procedure, a permanent Registrar has finally been appointed to support the Island Council in its work.
According to a press release from the Council, Harewood brings a wealth of experience and expertise. “Her role will be crucial in facilitating the work of the Island Council and ensuring a smooth decision-making process,” the statement reads.
Aruba
Harewood gained years of experience with the government of Aruba in various positions she held there.
