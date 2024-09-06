Bonaire Jacqueline Harewood sworn in as new Island Registrar of Island Council Bonaire Redactie 06-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – During the Island Council meeting on September 3, 2024, Jacqueline Harewood was officially sworn in as the new Island Registrar (griffier) of the Island Council.

After a long and intensive procedure, a permanent Registrar has finally been appointed to support the Island Council in its work.

According to a press release from the Council, Harewood brings a wealth of experience and expertise. “Her role will be crucial in facilitating the work of the Island Council and ensuring a smooth decision-making process,” the statement reads.

Aruba

Harewood gained years of experience with the government of Aruba in various positions she held there.

26