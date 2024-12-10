Bonaire James Finies: Demographic Changes on Bonaire Lead to Tensions Between Communities Redactie 10-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

James Finies with the flag of Bonaire in front of the UN headquarters, where he has been asking attention for the situation of the island for some years now. Photo: BHRO

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Human Resources Organisation (BHRO), through its chairman James Finies, states that rapid demographic developments are causing significant tensions between the island’s original residents and newcomers, particularly those of Dutch origin.

“Bonaire recently experienced its first public confrontation between local residents and Dutch immigrants at a popular nightlife venue. The incident highlights the growing social tensions surrounding the demographic and cultural changes the island has undergone in recent years,” said Finies. The BHRO notes that since 2010, Bonaire has been subject to an unrestricted immigration policy, which has significantly altered the population’s composition.

“In 2024, local residents make up less than 30% of the population. As a result, many Bonairians feel marginalized, both culturally and economically, on their own island. These tensions reflect concerns about preserving Bonairean identity and culture.”

Awareness Campaigns

Organizations like BHRO advocate for awareness campaigns and international recognition to protect the position of the native population, in line with the UN Charter for Non-Self-Governing Territories.

