James Kroon sworn in as member of the Island Council of Bonaire
22-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – During the Island Council meeting on Tuesday, Pablo J. Kroon was officially sworn in as a member of the Island Council of Bonaire on behalf of the Union Patriótiko Boneriano (UPB).
The swearing-in followed a thorough review of the so-called credentials by the designated committee. The committee for document verification, consisting of Rolanda Hellburg-Makaai, Cyrill Vrolijk, and Humphrey Wout, confirmed after their investigation that all submitted documents were in order and that there were no objections to Kroon’s appointment.
With this, Kroon is officially admitted as a member of the Island Council of Bonaire.
