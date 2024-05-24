Politics James Kroon (UPB) Advocates for Fundashon Mariadal Amidst Criticism Redactie 24-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Kroon fears there may be commercial interests behind the recent flood of criticism on Fundashon Mariadal

KRALENDIJK – Former commissioner for the UPB, James Kroon, has voiced strong support for Fundashon Mariadal, the foundation behind Bonaire’s hospital, amidst ongoing criticism from various sources.

Kroon highlights the difference between valid criticism and destructive intent, suggesting that the attacks may be driven by commercial investors seeking to establish their own healthcare services on the island.

Emphasizing the foundation’s hard work over the years to improve healthcare in Bonaire, Kroon calls for community backing to support the foundation and local institutions that have significantly enhanced healthcare services.