Politics
James Kroon (UPB) Advocates for Fundashon Mariadal Amidst Criticism
24-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Former commissioner for the UPB, James Kroon, has voiced strong support for Fundashon Mariadal, the foundation behind Bonaire’s hospital, amidst ongoing criticism from various sources.
Kroon highlights the difference between valid criticism and destructive intent, suggesting that the attacks may be driven by commercial investors seeking to establish their own healthcare services on the island.
Emphasizing the foundation’s hard work over the years to improve healthcare in Bonaire, Kroon calls for community backing to support the foundation and local institutions that have significantly enhanced healthcare services.
