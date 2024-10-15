Bonaire Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing onored with Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024 Redactie 15-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Wong-Loi-Sing, second from the left, received praise for her active role in promoting integrity in the RCN organization. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing, integrity advisor at the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, has been awarded the Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024 for her efforts in promoting ethical behavior.

The award, presented biennially, recognizes individuals who make extraordinary contributions to integrity within the public sector. The jury praised Wong-Loi-Sing’s passion, expertise, and her role as a model for others in the Caribbean Netherlands. She collaborated with unions and administrators, initiated an integrity campaign, and established both a complaints procedure and a network of confidential advisors.

According to the jury, her work has led to concrete results and improvements within the organization.

