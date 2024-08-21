Saba Jetty and multipurpose pier Saba still inaccessible Redactie 21-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The harbor is still not in the best shape after TS Ernesto’s passing. Photo: Dave Levenstone

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba is reminding the public that the grey jetty and multipurpose pier are inaccessible due to the damage sustained from Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Repairs are underway and unauthorized persons will not be allowed to venture onto the pier. This means that no one is allowed to drive/walk onto the pier for any reason.

The harbor office and the government will not be held responsible for any damage to catch, property or vessels that have not been removed.

