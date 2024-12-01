Bonaire JICN Market and Expo Bonaire Attract Quite Some Buyers Redactie 01-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

There was a broad array of things made by the inmates, ranging from art to furniture. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The annual Market and Expo of the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) took place last Saturday, attracting a fair number of visitors. This year’s event once again showcased a diverse range of handmade products, including furniture, paintings, jewelry, and plants, all crafted by inmates.

The market is part of the “Ban pa Kambio” (Path to Change) project, which supports inmates in preparing for a successful reintegration into society through vocational training and educational programs. This year, the Curaçao prison also participated, contributing unique additions to the offerings.

Farewell

This edition also marked the farewell of Director Wibo de Vries and Coordinator Karel Martis, who have played a pivotal role in the event’s success since 2013. Thanks to their dedication, the market has grown into a well-known tradition in the region.

