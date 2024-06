Advertisement Job Fair RCN Sander Engelbertink 07-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Are you also coming to the job fair on Friday, June 14th, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Shared Service Organisation of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland?

Have a chat with our staff and see which great positions you can apply for. We have many interesting vacancies, for example in the areas of communication, facility management, finance, HR, ICT and procurement.

Take a look at: www.rijksdienstcn.com/vacatures

Will you stop by at Kaya International? You are most welcome! RCN Job Fair