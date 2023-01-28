Job trajectory ‘brùg pa oportunidat’ coming to end

KRALENDIJK – The project ‘E brug pa oportunidat’ which was created in 2021 by the public entity Bonaire, Plenchi di Trabou and Selibon has come to an end.

Six participants have been offered a contract with Selibon. The aim of the joint project was to create jobs for people who were out of work due to the corona pandemic. They were mainly used for felling and maintenance work at public places on the island.

At the end of 2022, nine of the fifteen participants have been registered for further guidance through Plenchi di Trabou after their participation. The reintegration instrument ‘From Work to Work’ was immediately activated. This is aimed at mediating these candidates to another job with the help of career coaching. They are trained in social and employee skills that are necessary to profile themselves, perform and function better, but also what type of work would best suit the current situation.

Back to the labor market

The various ways of returning to the labor market were discussed: Paid work and/or self-employment. Aftercare is provided so that permanent placement can be guaranteed. This not only looks at paid work, but also at entrepreneurship. Plenchi di Trabou also keeps a finger on the pulse of follow-up placements, to ensure that the participants get started on the labor market in a sustainable way.

