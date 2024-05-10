History John Leerdam and Peggy Brandon Present ‘Tell the whole story’ plan on St. Eustatius Harald Linkels 10-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

An outline of the plan was shared with the Executive Council by Leerdam and Brandon. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD- “Tell the whole story” is the title of the plan for the establishment and construction of a National Slavery Museum that was presented to municipality of Amsterdam and the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in the first quarter of 2024.

Lead initiatives John Leerdam and Peggy Brandon are currently visiting St. Eustatius where on Wednesday May 8th, they presented the Executive Council with a copy of the plan including summary of the plan in English.

During the brief, courtesy call parties addressed the importance of broadening the participation of people throughout the islands of the Dutch Caribbean, Suriname and The Netherlands in the dialogue on slavery past, accessibility to funding, exchange of knowledge and expertise among others.