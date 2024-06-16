Bonaire John Soliano about his new role as lieutenant governor: ‘Integrity and inclusivity are crucial’ Hans Hofstra 16-06-2024 - 5 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – John Soliano will be the new governor of Bonaire as of August 1. He succeeds acting governor Reynolds ‘Nolly’ Oleana. When he takes office, the question arises: What can Bonaire expect from the new governor? A journalist of Bonaire.nu spoke with Soliano, who finds aspects such as integrity and inclusivity important.

Bonaire was looking for a new governor for a long time.In March 2023, the previous governor Edison Rijna resigned. Since that time, Bonaire has had to deal with acting governor Reynolds ‘Nolly’ Oleana. A challenging task. For example, Oleana had to deal with an oil spill and a raging fire at the garbage dump. He will pass on his position in August. 52-year-old John Soliano, born and raised on Bonaire and originally from Rincon, will then take over the duties as governor.

“I worked as a self-employed person for a short time after a long career in the utility sector. I have done the latter in the private sector and government sector. Because I want to be of value to Bonaire, I chose to apply as lieutenant governor,” says Soliano, who shares his story about his first experiences a day after his appointment. “I have noticed that many people on the island express their dissatisfaction and have an opinion about how things should go. I could have done this too. But I’d rather not sit on the sidelines and watch. Taking responsibility obviously entails risks. For example, more public attention will be focused on me. But to help this island move forward, I would like to put my shoulders to the wheel.” Soliano will be appointed as the new governor for a period of six years.

Governor as connector

With Soliano as governor, the question is what the various administrative bodies and population on Bonaire will have to deal with. With clearly noticeable pride, Soliano says the following: “I was born and raised in Rincon. Here lies the beacon of Bonaire’s culture. Although I now live in Playa (Kralendijk), I will never forget that. Furthermore, I see myself as a connector. Creating relationships and genuinely connecting with people is essential to me. For me it is an important basis of mutual respect which is the basis of my leadership style.”

By appointing Soliano as the new governor, Bonaire appears to have selected a neutral person: “My political preference is personal and private. I’m not going to share that. This neutrality has always helped me gain and command respect from everyone in all my positions.”

Governor

The position of Governor of Bonaire. What exactly is that? Is this position comparable to, for example, the position of Prime Minister in the Netherlands? According to Soliano, the position of governor should be viewed differently: “There is a misunderstanding that the governor is the president of Bonaire. Within the BES Public Entities Act (WolBES) there are administrative bodies such as the island council, the executive council and the electoral college. The lieutenant governor is the fourth body and has a connecting role between these bodies. The governor chairs the island council and the executive council and is the guardian of good governance, integrity, safety and public order. These are matters that transcend politics, unlike the Prime Minister in the Netherlands, who has final political responsibility.”

Expectations and challenges

“These are interesting times,” says Soliano. “The position is versatile. The political context is changing all over the world, and therefore also on Bonaire. As a lieutenant governor, in addition to the legal responsibilities mentioned, you are also the guardian of inclusivity and diversity. These are important spearheads for me. I also believe that our Public Entity Bonaire must become more attractive as an employer, not only for the local population, but for everyone who wants to work here to improve our implementation power.”

Bonaire is currently experiencing significant population growth, making the share of the local population relatively smaller. A change that seems to continue in the coming years and that Soliano will have to deal with. “I approach this more from the policy that we want and must implement. Keeping balance is what it’s all about. We must ensure that the well-being of everyone who comes to live here and lives here is guaranteed. That’s what I call inclusivity. Ethnic discussions lead to polarization and we must exercise extreme restraint in this.”

Ensuring integrity

The issue of integrity is something that many organizations have had to deal with. This is a sensitive subject, not only on Bonaire, but in many countries.

Integrity is therefore an important topic. It seems to be of paramount importance to Soliano: “Ensuring integrity starts with yourself. You have to set a good example yourself. Integrity is not a checklist, it is a matter of behavior and a way of life. We have set up a young integrity agency at the OLB. This is relatively new. Ultimately I see it as a long-term process.”

Future vision and results

“I understand the urge for results,” said Soliano. “But in the short term it is important to gain insight into where we stand and where the priorities should lie. Guaranteeing good governance and integrity are long-term processes that require continuous attention I will indicate over time where the priorities lie and what direction we are going in. I cannot say that now to be tempted into making populist statements.”