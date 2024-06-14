Bonaire John Soliano appointed as new Governor of Bonaire Redactie 14-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – John Soliano has been appointed as the new Governor of Bonaire. Secretary of State Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization proposed his appointment in the Council of Ministers.

The editorial team of Bonaire.nu had already heard last week through the grapevine that a new Governor would be presented this week. Soliano’s appointment will take effect on August 1, 2024. John Soliano (52), born on Bonaire, has had an impressive career. It is noteworthy that the new Lieutenant Governor had only recently joined the Public Entity of Bonaire.

Since March 2024, he has served as Director of Business Operations and Support at the OLB. Between 2022 and 2024, he worked as an independent advisor specializing in personnel management, organizational development, leadership, and good governance. Prior to that period, he spent six years as a manager at Orco Bank Bonaire and from 2012 to 2016 as director responsible for the reorganization of Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM). Additionally, he has held various interim and management positions at telecom company Telbo N.V. and the Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB).