Bonaire John Soliano inaugurated as the new Island Governor of Bonaire Redactie 04-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Newly installed Island Governor John Soliano together with members of the Bonaire Island Council and Curaçao PM Gilmer (Pik) Pisas. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – During a special and solemn meeting of the Island Council on Saturday, John Soliano was inaugurated as the new Island Governor of Bonaire.

Island Secretary Christopher Frans acted as the master of ceremonies. Acting Clerk Mathilde Koetsier read out the royal decree regarding the appointment. After this, Soliano took the oath in front of Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond.

Following the inauguration, the official report, which is part of the oath-taking process, was signed. Helmond then placed the chain of office on Soliano.

Before the inauguration, the Island Council bid farewell to Acting Island Governor Reynolds ‘Nolly’ Oleana. Representatives from all parties in the Island Council thanked Oleana for his dedication and commitment.

On behalf of the Executive Council, Deputy Anjelica Cicilia bid farewell to Oleana. With a wink, she mentioned that Oleana, as a good former teacher, was sometimes inclined to give ‘punishment’ to Executive Council members present at meetings if they misbehaved.

Island Governor Soliano then delivered his first speech in his new role. In this speech, he spoke about the importance of good governance, the role of empathy in society, and peaceful coexistence.

No False Promises

In his farewell speech, Oleana warned current and future politicians not to make false promises.

At the end of the solemn gathering in the Passangrahan, Governor Soliano closed the Island Council meeting for the first time.

