Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the Big Live Nature Quiz on Thursday 21st of April, 6-7 pm. It’s free, online, live, interactive and includes questions about endangered animals and plants in the Dutch Caribbean.

This fun quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. You can participate online from home or go to one of the broadcast locations on your island. You can join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues. The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island. Make sure to register at biglivenaturequiz.org.

Date and Time

Citizens of the six Dutch Caribbean islands ages 18 and older are invited to participate in the annual Big Live Nature Quiz for adults. The quiz will take place on Thursday 21st of April 2022, 6-7 pm. There will be a short break in the middle to socialize and grab some food and drinks to prepare for round two.

Teams

Join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues.

Location

You can participate in two ways. Participants can play online from work or home with friends and family or go to a designated bar or restaurant (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) where the quiz will be live broadcasted.

Reserve your spot

Groups consisting of one to four members must pre-register at biglivenaturequiz.org to participate. People wishing to participate at a live broadcast location must also reserve a table at the bar (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar).

Requirements

It is not necessary to prepare or study for the quiz in advance. If you are participating from home, all you need is an online registration, an internet connection, a computer, a phone to answer questions, and a good attitude. Find all instructions on: biglivenaturequiz.org

If you join from one of the designated bars, you only need to register online and reserve a table at (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Blue Bead Bar & Restaurant), St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) and bring a cell phone.

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz will have a total of 20 multiple choice trivia questions. The quiz will be in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. Questions will include species such as sea turtles, sharks and iguanas.

Prizes

The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island. Second and third place teams will receive t-shirts and hats.

Yearly Quiz for adults and kids

The DCNA supports STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten amongst others with their nature education programs. The online Big Live Nature Quiz was created to educate citizens about nature conservation in a fun interactive way, to instil pride about the islands’ nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support the parks conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean. This is a yearly event for adults and kids. The Kids edition is planned for the beginning of October.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.