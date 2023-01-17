Jose Rosales says goodbye to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- In the presence of family, friends, colleagues and chain partners, the former Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force said goodbye to the Force on Thursday, the 12th of January in a cozy atmosphere.

Several speeches were given in honor of this, by, among others, Pastor Frank Reinoso, the Deputy Chief of KPCN, Ronald Zwarter, Island Governor Edison Rijna, the Chief of Police of Sint Maarten, Carl John, on behalf of the Board of Chiefs of Police, the Police Chief Amsterdam,Frank Paauw, and the Police Force Manager, Monique Commelin.

Rosales received various presents and the morning ended with a lunch and a festive ambience music.

Rosales will continue to act as an advisor to the College of Chiefs of Police for a few more years.

