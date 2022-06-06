Journalism Week BES and Media Pressure Cooker Marathon between June 14 and June 20

KRALENDIJK- In the week of June 14-20, the Journalism Week BES will take place. With a program full of activities for the public and the press, the entire week focuses on the importance of the media in the functioning of a democracy.

The week kicks off with a Docu & Debate night on Tuesday, June 14, 19.00-21.30 in Plaza Hotel, Bonaire, under the guidance of Judith Brekelmans and Arjen de Wolff. After the screening of a short documentary, panellists and the public enter into a debate about themes such as whether or not to introduce public broadcasting, the influence of politics and commerce, self-censorship and the fulfillment of the watchdog role by the press. The public on Statia and Saba can follow the activities online.

Survey

On Thursday 16 June, the results of the Media Workers Survey BES conducted by RE-Quest last year and the Plan of Action for Media Development BES based on it will be presented to various stakeholders by media researcher Renske Pin.

The Media Pressure Cooker Marathon BES will take place on 17-19 June. In the Media Pressure Cooker Marathon, journalists and young journalistic talent are challenged to zoom in on the importance of journalism on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba and to publish a special edition of Caribbean Kids News about their findings.

This three-day event with work sessions, live broadcasts and training is guided by trainers, such as Jeroen Pauw, Glenn Thodé, Sulin Passial and Kees Broere, from the sister islands who also partly participated in the UNESCO Media Development Program Curaçao and Aruba. On Monday 20 June, after the production weekend, the participants will launch their online publication to the general public.

Strengthen

The Journalism Week BES aims to contribute to strengthening journalism on the BES islands with training and a tangible product, by gaining insight into the media landscape, collaboration and increasing the media literacy of the public.

You can register for the various activities via www.facebook.com/MDPBonaireStatiaSaba