Police and justice Judges visit Statia Island Governor Francis Redactie 25-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Judges Bleicrhodt, Schukking and Carmelia during their visit to the Governor’s office. Photo: Governor’s Office

ORANJESTAD- Mr. Bleicrhodt, the Prosecutor-General at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, Ms. Jolien Schukking, a judge at the European Court of Human Rights and Sigmar Carmelia, an Appeal Court Judge from Curaçao, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Island Governor earlier today, April 24th, 2024.

During their meeting with the Island Governor, insightful discussions were held on critical issues impacting communities such as gender-based violence, human smuggling, youth participation and climate change.

Additionally, the valuable work of the “Rechtswinkel” (free legal advice center) was highlighted, providing essential social-legal support and advice to individuals and groups in need.

Court House

The familiarization visit to St. Eustatius also includes a visit to the Court House. The delegation said to find it important to remain connected to what is happening in all parts of the Dutch Kingdom: The Netherlands, the countries Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten (CAS) and the Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES).