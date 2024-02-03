Judy Diaz back at the helm of Orco Bank Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Orco Bank N.V. has appointed Judy Diaz as the new Country Manager for its Bonaire branch, expressing delight in her return to this prestigious role.

With 24 years of experience in the banking sector, Diaz has a focus on Risk Management, Personal Banking, and Administrative Operations. Her history with Orco Bank Bonaire began in 2008, where she played a pivotal role in leadership, contributing to significant moments such as the branch’s renovation in 2009.

Recognized for her exceptional leadership abilities, Diaz has been instrumental in enhancing the bank’s market recognition and competitive position, stimulating growth and expanding market share over eight years.

New heights

Orco Bank looks forward to Diaz’s leadership, expecting her to lead the Bonaire branch to new heights of success and innovation.