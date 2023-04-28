Junela Nicolaas second winner of the Bonaire Friends Program

KRALENDIJK – Junela Nicolaas has become the second winner of the Bonaire Friends Program. This initiative aims to recognize local residents and encourage visitors to share positive stories about their experiences with the local people on the island.

Mike and Suzanne Baach, visitors to the Courtyard by Marriott, nominated Junela for her exceptional hospitality. The couple first met Junela several years ago when she worked at the hotel. Her service made Mike and Suzanne Baach feel welcome and appreciated. Nicolaas recognized the Baach couple years later when she was working at the airport. This made a deep impression on the Baach couple.

The Bonaire Friends campaign is an ongoing invitation to visitors to share their stories about local residents who have made their experience on the island unforgettable. Visitors are encouraged to submit their stories, photos, or videos to the special Bonaire Friends page at https://bonaireisland.com/bonaire-friends/.

