Politics
Justice and Security Committee Engages with Bonaire Island Council on legal aid needs
24-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- The Standing Committee for Justice and Security of the Dutch House of Representatives visited the Bonaire Island Council to discuss the provision of primary legal aid on the island.
During the meeting, the current state of legal aid and the challenges faced by Bonaire were thoroughly discussed, with the Island Council emphasizing the need for a legal help desk. The meeting was seen as positive, with the committee gathering input for further discussions with the Ministry of Justice and Security.
The Island Council looks forward to continued collaboration to enhance legal protection for Bonaire’s residents.
