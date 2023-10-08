Justice Triangle Calls for Safe Driving Behavior during Bonaire Regatta

KRALENDIJK – The Justice Triangle on Bonaire, consisting of the Island governor, the Public prosecutor, and the Chief of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), jointly urges drivers on the island to drive safely and responsibly during the busy Regatta week.

“Traffic rules must be followed at all times to ensure road safety, including avoiding driving under the influence, wearing seat belts, not using phones while driving, and safely transporting children,” states the Triangle.

Stringent checks

The KPCN spokesperson emphasizes that stricter traffic controls will be in place during the festive week, with breathalyzer tests used to check for alcohol use, and heavy penalties for offenders.