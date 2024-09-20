Bonaire
Kathelijne van den Boogert appointed new Director at Mental Health Caribbean
20-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – As of November 1, 2024, Kathelijne van den Boogert has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Mental Health Caribbean (MHC).
Van den Boogert succeeds Erik Jansen, who will step down at the end of December 2024. The new Managing Director, 45 years old, brings extensive experience in healthcare and the social sector, having worked for the past seven years at Levvel in Amsterdam. Van den Boogert will relocate to Bonaire with her family.
Erik Jansen will remain in his role until the end of December to ensure a smooth transition. In a press release, MHC’s Supervisory Board expressed their anticipation of a successful collaboration with Van den Boogert.
