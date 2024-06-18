Kaya John E. Nicolaas Undergoing Major Renovation
KRALENDIJK – The Kaya John E. Nicolaas, which leads from in front of Bonlab and the office of Linkels & Partners to the recompression tank and the hospital, is currently undergoing significant renovation.
This project will take a total of 10 weeks to complete and will be carried out in three phases. Traffic will need to take temporary detours and, coming from the Kaya Gobernador Debrot, will not be able to proceed directly to the hospital.
Accesible
During the execution of the renovation, Bonlab and Linkels & Partners will remain accessible to traffic. Similar to the renovation of Kaya Souer Bartola, thus project involves more than just replacing the road surface. The underlying layers will also be completely renovated, and several new pipes will be installed.
