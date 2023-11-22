Kaya Korona reopens after completion of phase 2 road restoration

KRALENDIJK – After several months of renovation work, during which parts of the road were closed, vehicles can now again use Kaya Korona.

The roadworks on Kaya Korona are carried out in three phases, with the second phase now completed. The last phase of the project, the third phase, will start later than originally planned. This phase includes Kaya Pikuditu up to the intersection of Kaya Korona, Kaya Caribe, and Kaminda La Union.

The reason for this delay is the emergence of new developments related to the road. In the past months, a new plan has been developed for the area around Kaya Korona. For this reason, the Executive Council and the Directorate of Planning and Development will first assess how to better address the roads around Kaya Korona. Work on this will take place in the coming months. Once this is completed, we will begin with the third phase.

Patience

The Executive Council calls for patience and cooperation and thanks everyone for their understanding during the works. They also promise to keep citizens informed about the developments regarding the project.