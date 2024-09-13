Bonaire Key agreement signed to improve reintegration of offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands Redactie 13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Participants of the event of September 11. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – On September 11, a crucial memorandum of understanding was signed during a successful collaboration session aimed at improving the reintegration of offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Representatives from the Public Entity of Bonaire, criminal justice partners, and reintegration organizations came together to commit to strengthening cooperation and optimizing the reintegration process.

The new approach focuses on tailored guidance for offenders, preparing them for life after detention through targeted training, interventions, and support. The initiative aims to reduce recidivism through electronic monitoring and specialized programs, while improved information sharing will allow for more effective coordination between agencies.

More supportive

By enhancing public understanding of reintegration processes, the agreement hopes to foster a safer and more supportive community for both offenders and society at large.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in criminal justice reform in the Caribbean Netherlands, with all parties dedicated to creating lasting change.

7