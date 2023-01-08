Kick-off for Carnival season on Bonaire

Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Friday evening, the kick-off of the 2023 carnival season took place on Bonaire, with various speeches, but also performances, a DJ and musical groups.

At the beginning of the evening, Gabriel Pourier of the Klave Foundation, which is organizing Carnival this year, welcomed those present. “Now that we can celebrate carnival again, we have to work together on the growth of the carnival on Bonaire”, Pourier said.

Deputy of Culture Elvis Tjin Asjoe was also present. “Certainly for people who love the carnival, it hasn’t been too much fun in the past two years. But now we can pick up the thread again and enjoy it together”, says Tjin Asjoe.