7 November 2021 20:12 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Nature

Kids Cleanup action removes lots of garbage from Bonaire’s coast

147

  • 25
    Shares
Kids Cleanup action removes lots of garbage from Bonaire’s coast
Photos N. Kluijver

KRALENDIJK- A (kids) cleanup campaign, organized by Nicolette Kluijver on Saturday, has once again ensured the removal of a lot of rubbish on the coasts of Bonaire.

Kluijver, who regularly organizes this type of campaign both for adults and for kids, provides the supplies and invites volunteers to help remove especially plastic garbage along the coasts of Bonaire. During the action on Saturday, recordings were made, which will be shown on Dutch TV later on. 

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish