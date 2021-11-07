Kids Cleanup action removes lots of garbage from Bonaire’s coast













Photos N. Kluijver

KRALENDIJK- A (kids) cleanup campaign, organized by Nicolette Kluijver on Saturday, has once again ensured the removal of a lot of rubbish on the coasts of Bonaire.

Kluijver, who regularly organizes this type of campaign both for adults and for kids, provides the supplies and invites volunteers to help remove especially plastic garbage along the coasts of Bonaire. During the action on Saturday, recordings were made, which will be shown on Dutch TV later on.