Bonaire Kingdom Representative intervenes in Selibon waste crisis on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Acting Kingdom Representative, Jan Helmond, has announced a temporary intervention to address the waste management issues on Bonaire. In a video message, he proposed taking over responsibilities for permits, oversight, and enforcement at Selibon’s Lagun site from the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB).

The measure follows years of complaints from residents about foul odors and air pollution, combined with alarming reports from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT). These reports highlight chronic exposure to harmful substances and a severely contaminated seabed near Lagun. Additionally, essential environmental permits are lacking, and oversight has been inadequate for years.

The large fire in March this year and last week’s fire at the landfill have further heightened concerns. During the latest fire, residents were once again forced to evacuate their homes. According to Helmond, Bonaire narrowly avoided a disaster involving exploding oil tanks.

Neglect of Duty and Intervention

Helmond concludes that the OLB has neglected its duties. He proposes temporarily assuming responsibility and implementing measures as quickly as possible. A final decision on this matter will be made this week.

Although the situation is urgent, Helmond emphasizes the importance of collaboration between Selibon, the OLB, and residents. “We face a shared problem and must resolve it together,” he stated. The goal is to establish a sustainable approach to waste management on the island.

