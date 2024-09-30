Bonaire Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk hosts successful district council meeting on Bonaire Redactie 30-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The participants in front of the brand new Bonaire sign at Isidel Beach Park. Photo: Kiwanis Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – This weekend, the Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk held its second District Council Meeting (DCM), welcoming fellow Kiwanians from Aruba, Curaçao, and Trinidad & Tobago. The event fostered valuable exchanges of ideas and experiences among members, leading to meaningful discussions and, according to Kiwanis, a productive meeting.

In addition to the formal agenda, attendees enjoyed social activities, including drinks on Friday evening and a brunch and paint session on Sunday morning. The DCM also coincided with the club’s Turnover Dinner on Saturday night, adding a festive element to the weekend’s gatherings.

