Bonaire
Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk hosts successful district council meeting on Bonaire
30-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – This weekend, the Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk held its second District Council Meeting (DCM), welcoming fellow Kiwanians from Aruba, Curaçao, and Trinidad & Tobago. The event fostered valuable exchanges of ideas and experiences among members, leading to meaningful discussions and, according to Kiwanis, a productive meeting.
In addition to the formal agenda, attendees enjoyed social activities, including drinks on Friday evening and a brunch and paint session on Sunday morning. The DCM also coincided with the club’s Turnover Dinner on Saturday night, adding a festive element to the weekend’s gatherings.
