Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk organizes second K-Walk 2023

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday, August 27, 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk will hold its second K-Walk.

The purpose of this K-Walk is to raise funds for Kiwanis’ ongoing projects. The K-Walk is child friendly and will start at Felt di Snip on the Kaminda Tra’i Montaña.

With purchase of a ticket, participants will receive a bag, a reusable water bottle and sunglasses. The walk starts at 7 AM. There will be water bottle refill stations along the route. Tickets available at Del Mar, Lisa Convenience and members.