23 augustus 2023 13:31 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Events Latest news

Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk organizes second K-Walk 2023

72

A group of participants from the K-walk in 2022. Photo: Kiwanis Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday, August 27, 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk will hold its second K-Walk.

The purpose of this K-Walk is to raise funds for Kiwanis’ ongoing projects. The K-Walk is child friendly and will start at Felt di Snip on the Kaminda Tra’i Montaña. 

With purchase of a ticket, participants will receive a bag, a reusable water bottle and sunglasses. The walk starts at 7 AM. There will be water bottle refill stations along the route. Tickets available at Del Mar, Lisa Convenience and members.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius