Airlift KLM has been flying to Ecuador without interruption for 70 years Redactie 23-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Foto KLM

QUITO, ECUADOR – This week, KLM celebrates the 70th anniversary of uninterrupted flights to Ecuador. Since 1954, KLM has operated flights to the Latin American country longer than any other European airline.

“Our success is the result of the tireless work of a team dedicated to safety and excellence. We remain committed to connecting Ecuador with Europe and the world,” says Marie-Noëlle Landázuri, KLM’s Manager in Ecuador.

Landázuri also expressed her gratitude to the authorities and the airports of Quito and Guayaquil, with whom they have collaborated all these years.

Since its inception on July 17, 1954, KLM’s operations in Ecuador have evolved significantly. Initially, there was a single flight per week, on Sundays, departing from Guayaquil at 10:55 AM. A few years later, KLM changed its route by operating with a DC8 aircraft and began its route to Quito as well. For several decades, KLM operated with the efficient and modern MD11 aircraft of that time, with a stopover in the Dutch Antilles. Initially, the flights had a layover in Curaçao and later in Bonaire. The number of flights was also increased to daily operations.

Direct Flights

In October 2011, KLM began operating direct flights to Ecuador with the Boeing 777, which could fly the route directly from Amsterdam. Currently, KLM still operates weekly direct flights between Quito, Guayaquil, and Amsterdam.

These KLM flights also connect Ecuador with destinations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East via the hub at Schiphol.

6