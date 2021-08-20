KLM Netherlands, CEO Harm Kreulen recognized as Bonaire Ambassador by TCB













Kralendijk – On Friday August 20th, 2021 Harm Kreulen, CEO of KLM Netherlands was recognized as a Bonaire Ambassador by Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) during a lunch in Kreulen’s honor. After an impressive career spanning 36 years with KLM, Harm Kreulen will retire on October 1st, 2021. The on-island gathering was a great opportunity to personally thank Mr. Kreulen for his many years of service at KLM and the Dutch airline’s loyal support of Bonaire and the Dutch Caribbean.

Throughout the years KLM expanded the number of flights to Bonaire, and now the island welcomes daily flights from Amsterdam.

Mr. Mercera surprised Mr. Kreulen with a beautiful Bonaire gift, and recognized him as a Bonaire Ambassador. TCB recognizes partners & visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors when they have been visiting the island for a certain number of years or when they have contributed to the sustainable development of tourism.

According to TCB CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera, “KLM has been a loyal partner for many years, and we value the hard work and dedication of Mr. Kreulen. Many thanks for all his years of support and we certainly know that he will enjoy a well-deserved retirement.”

